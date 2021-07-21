Mobile vaccine bus visiting Saturday

New initiative coming to Mindemoya, Gore Bay

MANITOULIN – All the stops are being pulled out as Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) and the City of Greater Sudbury launched the area’s first mobile vaccination clinic, which will hit two Manitoulin Island locations this Saturday, July 24.

Starting, Tuesday, July 13, the accessible and convenient mobile clinic began travelling to locations in the health unit’s service area to offer COVID-19 vaccine to people. The mobile clinic, a converted transit bus, will operate throughout the summer.

On July 24, the vaccine bus will visit both Mindemoya and Gore Bay. The bus will visit Gore Bay from 10 am to 1 pm, at the municipal office. On the same date in Mindemoya, the vaccine bus will visit from 3:30 to 6:30 pm, at 6020 on Highway 542 in Mindemoya, also at the municipal office.

No appointments are needed, and anyone aged 12 and over can get this first or second dose, while supplies last.

“In addition to the many other vaccination opportunities in community clinics, pharmacies and primary care offices, these mobile clinics take accessibility and convenience to another level,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health with PHSD. “Bringing vaccination opportunities to more convenient locations will help lessen transportation challenges people may be facing. I also hope that the convenience of these clinics-on-wheels will make it easier for people with busy lives and nudge those who have just not gotten around to it yet! This innovative strategy is possible thanks to the commitment and support from the City of Greater Sudbury.”

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board the mobile clinic, and trained staff will assist clients every step of the way. In addition, all the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring will take place. Ove the course of two weeks, the bus will travel to communities in Greater Sudbury, Chapleau and Manitoulin Island.

If interest is high, it is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who goes to the mobile clinic, the PHSD release continues. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as more opportunities are made available.”

Updates about locations, dates, and times will be shared on public health’s social channels and online as plans are confirmed.