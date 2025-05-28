MPP Bill Rosenberg says ‘in my mind, something happening (on new swing bridge) within next year’

LITTLE CURRENT—While the process towards a new replacement for the Little Current Swing Bridge is moving slower than many people would like, it is moving forward and MPP Bill Rosenberg told The Expositor last week that it has the support of Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative government.

“In my mind I see something happening within the next year, which is a lot better than the past 40 years,” MPP Rosenberg told The Expositor. He is confident that within approximately a year to a year-and-a-half, work on the bridge will begin.

“I’ve talked to Premier Ford several times on this issue and it is progressing,” MPP Rosenberg told The Expositor on Thursday of last week. “The Premier is 100 percent behind the project. We are a lot closer than we were a year ago. I’m confident that the Swing Bridge project is moving forward and things will get started soon.”

“I know the process is slower than everyone wants to see but things are moving forward,” said MPP Rosenberg. “Procurement for the construction general contractor service provider is underway and is expected to be awarded to a service provider before the end of the year, with design activities to follow.”

Tanya Balzina, senior media relations with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) told The Expositor in an email May 16, “the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has completed the planning, preliminary design and environmental assessment for the replacement of the Little Current Swing Bridge, which will improve traffic operation and the crossing to and from the Manitoulin Island for all drivers. The new bridge will accommodate two lanes of traffic, shoulders and a sidewalk on the west side.”

“Procurement for the construction manager/general contractor service provider is underway,” confirmed Ms. Blazina. “We anticipate awarding the assignment before the end of the year and detailed design activities will follow.”

Ms. Blazina explained further that, “As part of the ongoing maintenance work required for the bridge, the ministry has identified the need to implement a support guide system for the bridge to improve its swing function. Also, the ministry has begun repairs to the steel deck plates/driving surface of the bridge to maintain the driving surface for vehicular traffic crossing the bridge. Both projects are underway. The ministry will continue to monitor and maintain the existing bridge to ensure it remains in safe operational condition.”

“MTO will determine the plan for the existing bridge during detail design and prior to its decommissioning,” added Ms. Blazina.

Al MacNevin, mayor of NEMI said in a recent interview, “Minister Greg Rickford said in July/August last year that the funding for the new bridge has been approved.” However, Mayor MacNevin said he is concerned that while the funding was approved at least three years ago for $20-50 million, everything has gone up in cost. “I guess we won’t know for sure until it goes to tender.”

“The Swing Bridge is so important to the Island, for tourism, emergency services, business,” said MPP Rosenberg. “Things are definitely in motion.”