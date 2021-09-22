MPP leads Highway 6-Manitoulin Thunder Ride for Manitoulin OPP

ELLIOT LAKE – Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha spearheaded the Highway 6-Manitoulin Thunder Ride that honoured the memory of the late Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Constable Marc Hovingh.

“This is a fundraiser for the Marc Hovingh Youth Memorial Foundation,” MPP Mantha told The Expositor on Wednesday of last week. “We are asking for people participate, and to donate to this foundation.”

MPP Mantha explained the Highway 6 Manitoulin Thunder Ride (a total of 320 kilometres), which took place last Saturday, would, “be leaving the Elliot Lake Tim Hortons at 9 am on Saturday with riders being able to join in on the route at the Highway 108/Hwy 17 weigh scale, the Tim Hortons parking lot in Espanola at 11 am, and by 12 noon riders will be stopping at the tourist information centre in Little Current.”

“The ride will take us up Highway 6 into Little Current then to Gore Bay, Kagawong, Spring Bay, across to Providence Bay on to an honour drive into Manitowaning for a drive by of Marc Hovingh’s family home and then returning to Espanola,” continued MPP Mantha.

“It is a fun ride,” said MPP Mantha. “If people couldn’t make it, but still want to support the ride, head to Canada Helps.org and search ‘Marc Hovingh’.

MPP Mantha said 10 participants took part in the ride including riders from Manitoulin Island, Elliot Lake, Blind River, St. Joseph’s Island, Mississagi First Nation and North Bay.