MSS awards night to be virtual event

MANITOULIN – With the current pandemic, this year’s annual Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) student awards night will be a virtual event.

At a Gordon/Barrie Island council meeting last week, council discussed how many students and how much money it would donate to provide bursaries to MSS students who live within the municipality.

“I understand the MSS awards night is a virtual event,” said Reeve Lee Hayden.

The Recorder contacted a representative from MSS who confirmed this year’s awards night is going virtual, as the school can’t hold an in-person awards night because there would be too many people involved as per COVID-19 protocols. However, the awards and donations will still be sent to students.

A tentative date of December 17 has been set for virtual awards night, however this date remains to be confirmed as is a virtual graduation ceremony.

At the Gordon/Barrie Island council meeting last week it was pointed out by clerk Carrie Lewis that last year the municipality gave two $300 bursary awards to MSS students and council passed a motion to do the same this year.