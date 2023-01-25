MSS Kids in the Hall: January 25, 2023

The heat is turned on high at MSS, both figuratively and literally. With the winter months being at their coldest the school heaters are working overtime! Speaking of overtime, students are starting to cram as much as possible for the upcoming exams. Extracurricular activities have been slowing down almost entirely as the staff and students get ready for the end of the semester.

To touch on exams, a reminder to students and caretakers alike that the exam schedule was sent to student emails. There you will find the date, time, and classroom your exam will be in.

On Wednesday, January 18 a small group of students and staff collected garbage along the shoreline near the school. On their lunch break, the group was able to collect two bags: one with recycling and the other with waste. SHARE/Go Green has started doing monthly garbage clean-ups around the school to help get litter out of our surrounding environment. If you’re interested in helping out, listen to the morning announcements for clean-up dates or talk to a SHARE/Go Green member. Thank you to everyone who helped out!

MSS became home to a micro-hatchery full of brook trout on Thursday, January 19. A small group of students, staff, and community members helped with setting up the hatchery’s place at the school. Make sure to keep your eye out for any fish updates!

Here’s a fish joke: Why did the fish know he had bad grades? Because he was below sea level!

The new semester is just days away from starting! Class schedules have been handed out and students are eagerly awaiting the second half of the school year (or maybe they are just eagerly awaiting the end of exams). There are even a couple of events planned for the next semester already! Things like karaoke, candygrams and fundraisers are some of the things in the line-up!

Good luck to everyone on culminating projects, exams, and getting organized for new classes!

Until next semester, go, Mustangs, go!