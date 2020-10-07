MSS Kids in the Halls

This weekend is Thanksgiving! It feels like time has just flown by! It wouldn’t be the week before Thanksgiving if I didn’t include a good joke.

I’ve been told to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn’t quit “cold turkey.”

On October 1, there was an in-school meeting for students who are looking to go to university next year. Students who are interested in attending post-secondary, keep an ear and eye out for information on the morning announcements and TVs around the school to see when college and university representatives are coming to MSS.

Despite the fact that extracurriculars, such as sports and choir, are cancelled, students still have an opportunity to be involved at school through a Specialist High School Major (SHSM) program. A SHSM lets students focus on a career path that matches their skills and interests while meeting the requirements of the Ontario Secondary School Diploma. This program is designated for Grade 11 and 12 students. The agriculture SHSM and the arts and culture SHSM are the two SHSMs available at MSS. In order to complete a SHSM, a student is required to take eight to 10 courses out of a selected group in their senior years. To complete the program, students must take a first aid and CPR training course, along with completing two cooperative education placements. Completing a SHSM will earn the student a red seal on their diploma to certify their success and experience, it also gives them increased access to some post-secondary programs and scholarships, and enhances their resume for future job opportunities. There is no penalty for not completing a SHSM. If you are interested, talk to Mr. Becks or Mr. Theijsmeijer to sign up!

The Living Well Locker has been helping many students thrive in the school environment, whether it is for a lunch, a bag of groceries, or hygiene products. All students are welcome to use the ‘locker’ whenever needed. See Mrs. Aube in D corridor and she will be happy to assist you.

Every morning in the front foyer, there is a ‘grab and go’ breakfast program set up for students. If you are looking for something to eat before class, or need something for lunch, don’t be afraid to grab what you need.

The RDSB is hosting a virtual presentation on ‘Life Interrupted: A Pathway Toward Resilience and Growth’ for parents/guardians of children in Rainbow schools. There are two online sessions, one that occurred yesterday, Tuesday, October 6 and one next Wednesday, October 14 at 7 pm. This virtual presentation is hosted by the Rainbow District School Board Mental Health Team. The presentation will support parents/guardians as their children transition back to school whether learning in class or online. During the presentation, participants will explore how to use a “thought jar” at home. They will also learn the many benefits of practicing mindfulness, and gain strategies for talking and listening to their children as we continue through this pandemic. Check out the RDSB website for more information.

Joke of the week: Why did the farmer have to separate the chicken and the turkey? Because they sensed fowl play.

Upcoming events include Thanksgiving!

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Don’t eat too much stuffing…or you may be stuffed!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”