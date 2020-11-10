MSS Kids in the Halls

We are officially halfway through the first semester! Time has flown by very quickly. Speaking of time, how many people are still adjusting to the time change? Our internal clocks are much harder to change than physical ones, and most modern clocks auto-update when daylight savings begins/ends, which means we often walk around our house the next morning thinking, ‘wow, times have changed.’

On Friday, October 30, the halls were filled with socially distanced ghosts and goblins. Many different costumes could be seen coming into MSS on Friday morning, prepared for a great day of classes. Sadly, there could be no candy sharing this year, but that didn’t stop students from sharing the Halloween spirit.

A huge thank you to everyone who brought in a non-perishable food donation for Halloween for Hunger! All donations were greatly appreciated in order to help Island families in need.

On Wednesday, October 28, 15 runners represented MSS at the SDSSAA (Sudbury District Secondary School Athletic Association) Cross-Country Championships at Kivi Park in Sudbury. In the novice girls’ division, Maren Kasunich placed first, Mackenzie Green was close behind in third, Annie Balfe placed 11th, Morgan Green placed 14th and Brooke Gilbeault placed 32nd. In the novice boys’ division, Brodie Pennie placed sixth, Andrew Rose placed 14th and TJ Green placed 17th. Katie Chapman placed 16th in the junior girls’ division. In the junior boys’ division, Alan Wilkin placed fifth, Keaton Gauthier placed 21st, Jack Pennie placed 22nd, Ben Willis placed 24th and Rhys Allison placed 27th. Julian Wemigwans placed 21st in the senior boys’ division. Some runners beat their personal best times on Wednesday, and the novice girls won the A girls banner! Great job, Mustangs!

Grade 9 and 10 boys’ and girls’ after-school volleyball practices have started up for this year. Each Tuesday and Wednesday practices will be held. This year, you must be able to find your own ride home after school as there are no late buses.

Gymnastics are also starting up! All students are invited to come out and train with the MSS gymnastics team after school. All competitive gymnasts, recreational athletes and beginners are welcome. Please fill out the MSS gymnastics survey at http://bit.ly/MSSGymnastics2020, so they can anticipate the number of students interested.

MSS spirit wear is still available! There are three different colours available for sweaters, along with a few different embroidery designs to choose from. There is even one style of mask available. The Nike hoodie sale has ended, so that is now unavailable to order. Order forms are on the bulletin board outside the gym. See Mr. Smith or Mr. Theijsmeijer for more details depending on the spirit wear that you may be interested in.

Mid-term reports for the first semester are set to be sent home on Friday, November 20. More details to come.

Joke of the week: Why did the gymnast put extra salt on her food in the summer? She wanted to do summer salts.

Upcoming events include Remembrance Day and mid-term reports going home.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”