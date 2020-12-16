MSS Kids in the Halls

Only two more days until Christmas break! Students and staff have been busy participating in Christmas activities over the last few weeks that have hyped up their Christmas spirit. To increase the spirit even more, I have a Christmas joke for you!

What did the gingerbread man say at his job interview? “I think I am really cut out for this job.”

Starting December 3, the countdown to Christmas break began with the 12 Days of Christmas. Thursday, December 3 was the door decorating contest. Congratulations to the two official winners, Ms. Brown’s door with a Christmas tree and Section with a 3-D version of the Polar Express with a working light! Dr. Johnston’s Grade 11 chemistry class gets a special mention with their ‘Oh, Chemist-tree’ door as the unannounced winner since their class was in the afternoon and could not receive the prize. The second day of Christmas on Friday, December 4 was Mustang Appreciation Day celebrated with the movie, ‘Elf.’ The third day of Christmas on Monday, December 7 was Red and Green day; the fourth day of Christmas on Tuesday, December 8 was the Christmas Tik Tok Competition. Students were able to vote for their favourite Tik Tok after a lunch time viewing. In first place was Jocelyn Kuntsi with her “The (Teacher) Naughty List” and in second was Lisa Ermilova with the Rasputin Dance. The fifth day of Christmas on Wednesday, December 9 was ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas pyjama day; the sixth day of Christmas on Thursday, December 10 was Shrek the Halls day; the seventh day of Christmas on Friday, December 11 was a school-wide Christmas-themed trivia Kahoot! The final week of the celebrations started off with candygrams being handed out from the SHARE/Go-Green committee on Monday, December 14. This year, the chocolates that were handed out with a holiday wish attached were locally bought from Ultimately Chocolate – Finnia Chocolate and Cacao. Online students received a virtual candygram. Thank you to Santa’s elves Mr. Theijsmeijer, Ms. Bauer, Jocelyn Kuntsi, myself, Trish Patterson, Lisa Ermilova, Katie Chapman, Rhys Allison, Ethan Leblanc, Cindy Middleton and Natalia Bell, who all stayed after school to get the candygrams ready for students.

The ninth day of Christmas on Tuesday, December 15 was Hawaiian Christmas shirt day; the tenth day of Christmas today, Wednesday, December 16, is Frozen day; tomorrow, Thursday, December 17, and the eleventh day of Christmas is the virtual talent show; and the twelfth day of Christmas on Friday, December 18, is ugly Christmas sweater day! Another random Christmas joke for you:

What did the gingerbread man say when his house burned down? “Darn, that cost me a lot of dough!”

The annual Awards Night will be held virtually this year with graduation set to take place at the same time on Thursday, December 17.

MSS is hosting a coat and toy drive. Gently used coats, mittens, hats, scarves, gloves and other winter apparel can be dropped off in a box in the front foyer. New and gently used unwrapped toys are also being collected in a separate box in the front foyer. Thank you to all who have donated so far!

Joke of the week: In keeping with the spirit of this Christmas season…How do the elves clean Santa’s sleigh on the day after Christmas? They use Santa-tizer.

Upcoming events include Christmas break!

I hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday! Stay warm!

Until the new year, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”