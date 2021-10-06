MSS Kids in the Halls

Orange you happy it’s fall!? This weekend is also Thanksgiving which means a three day weekend! A Thanksgiving joke for you:

What animal has the worst eating habits? A turkey because it gobbles everything up.

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 5, was World Teacher’s Day! I just wanted to say thank you to all teachers that do everything they can to help their students succeed.

This Friday, October 8, is fall plaid spirit day. Wear your favourite plaid shirt and grab a hot chocolate that will be served in the cafeteria to warm up your spirits.

School picture packages were given out to students two weeks ago during their homeroom class. To avoid shipping costs, picture orders must be in by tomorrow, Thursday, October 7 either by ordering online or by paper form. If a student wishes to have their picture retaken or did not get it taken in September, there will be an opportunity for retakes at MSS soon.

The MSS golf team has recently been putting up some good results at their tournaments at Stone Ridge in Elliot Lake. The team consisted of eight boys and four girls. The team won the NSSSAA (North Shore Secondary School Athletic Association) championship on Wednesday, September 22. Grade 9 student Noah Thorpe placed second overall in the boys’ division, shooting 86. Along with Noah, four other golfers, Hudson Hare, Ben Dewar, T.J. Green and Eli Lock, qualified for NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletic championship). NOSSA was held at the same location in Elliot Lake on Wednesday, September 29. The five boys played against students from Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and North Bay where they represented MSS very well. Go Mustangs!

It’s been a long time since another team has dawned the doors of MSS. I’m happy to announce that the senior girls basketball team will be hosting their first game at MSS on Tuesday, October 12. Go Mustangs go!

The ‘Living Well Locker’ has been helping many students thrive in the school environment, whether it is for a lunch, a bag of groceries, or hygiene products. All students are welcome to use the ‘Locker’ whenever needed. See Mrs. Aube in D corridor and she will be happy to assist you.

Joke of the week: A man buys a parrot, only to have it constantly insult him. He tries everything to make the parrot stop, but nothing works. Frustrated, the man puts the parrot in the freezer. After a few minutes the insults stop. The man thinks he might have killed the parrot, so he opens the freezer and takes the parrot out. The parrot is shivering. It stammers, “S-s-sorry for being r-r-rude. Please f-f-forgive me.” Then, after a moment, the parrot softly asks, “W-w-what exactly d-d-did the turkey do?”

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”