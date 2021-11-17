MSS Kids in the Halls

It’s almost halfway through hunting season meaning we are over half way through November, and there is only a month until Christmas break begins. I believe this calls for a hunting joke:

Two skunks observed a deer hunter sneaking through the woods on an early Monday morning. “I hope he’s not going to shoot at us,” said one skunk. The second skunk bowed his head and said, “Let us spray.”

On Tuesday, November 9, the senior girls’ basketball team hosted the “A” division semifinals against Central Algoma Secondary School at MSS. The girls came out on top, winning 49-19, which put them into the “A” NSSSA (North Shore Secondary Schools Association) finals. Then on Thursday, November 11 the girls’ basketball team hosted Elliot Lake at MSS for the finals. The girls played an awesome game, beating Elliot Lake 34-24. The team has qualified for NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics). Way to go, girls!

Monday, November 15, was Rock Your Mocs Day! On Monday, everyone was encouraged to wear their moccasins with pride to celebrate the culture and traditions of Indigenous People. Thank you to everyone that kept their feet comfy and warm rocking their mocs!

As a way to celebrate hunting season since it is an annual tradition on the Island, tomorrow, Thursday, November 18, is camo day at MSS. I hope to see (or not see in the case of camo) all students wearing their favourite pieces of camo clothing! A camo joke for you:

I went out to buy a camouflage t-shirt yesterday, but I couldn’t find any.

This Friday, November 19 is a PD (Professional Development) Day! Some students might take the day to catch up on some sleep in or complete some homework, while others will take the day to get outdoors and hunt.

Last week, representatives from Manitoulin Streams visited MSS with donations to the school’s greenhouse: two white pine seedlings to plant in the springtime and white pine seeds to plant in the future.

Gymnastics is starting up soon! There is a Google form that can be found on the TVs around the school to fill out if you are interested. Competing and recreational athletes are welcome to come try it out during practices after school.

Joke of the week: Yesterday, I saw a guy spill all his scrabble letters on the road. I asked him, “What is the word on the street?”

Upcoming events include Camo Day and a Professional Development Day!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”