MSS Kids in the Halls

Hunting season is over, which may be a sad moment for some. But on the bright side, it is the last week of November, and it is exactly one month until Christmas Eve! That means it is time to switch over to cooler themed jokes:

What is the name of the country that is really cold but lies close to the equator?

It is Chilly!

At MSS, on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20, the senior girls’ basketball team participated in NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics). The girls hosted College Notre Dame and White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School. They lost their first game 41-36 to Notre Dame and won their second game 27-23 against White Pines. They played in the final game against Notre Dame and lost 27-30. It was a real nail biter. This put the girls in second place, winning the silver medal at NOSSA! Great job, girls!

Also on Saturday, November 20, the junior boys’ volleyball team was in action for NOSSA. The boys played in Sudbury, bringing home the silver medal for their division. Way to go, Mustangs!

Senior girls’ volleyball tryouts began after school yesterday, Tuesday, November 23. All senior girls interested in playing were welcome to join. Mr. Debassige is coaching this year and Mr. Doane is the staff representative.

There is now a health nurse at MSS every day of the week. Any student is welcome to get in contact with her regarding anything physical or mental health related.

Friday, December 3 is picture retake day. Students who missed the first picture day back in September or those who wish to have their picture redone will have the opportunity to do so next week.

For students looking for volunteer hours, there are still opportunities available in school through tutoring! If you are interested in helping out a fellow Mustang, please reach out to the guidance office.

Also in regards to tutoring, there are options available outside of MSS for students through Learning For Charity (LFC). This is a non-profit organization affiliated with the University of Ottawa that facilitates low cost tutoring at $12/hour by volunteer University of Ottawa students that have been successful in their respective academic programs. All proceeds raised by LFC are donated to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) foundation for pediatric research and support. LFC provides tutoring services for most high school courses offered in Ontario. All tutors that provide services to students are required to have a criminal record and vulnerable sector check. Students can access the LFC website to book a tutoring session. All sessions are completed online and payment is done via e-transfer. Visit the website for more information and to book a session. You can also find Learning For Charity on Instagram: @learningforcharity.

Joke of the week: A little boy named Duncan came up to me one day and said that his dad says he is really good at basketball. His dad always told him, “I’ve been Duncan all my life.”

Upcoming events include the twelve days of Christmas.

Until next time, dream and believe—learn and achieve!”