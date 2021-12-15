MSS Kids in the Halls

It’s the last week of classes before winter break! Students will be wrapping up any assignments, projects, and lessons that need to be completed before the break while also spending some time enjoying the holiday cheer. A joke for you:

Why were the reindeer still in the barn when they were supposed to be with Santa?

They were stalling!

Tomorrow, December 16, a flu vaccine clinic will be held at MSS. Students had to sign up either last week or early this week in order to secure an appointment.

Last week, students had two snow days. One on Monday, December 6, and the second one on Wednesday, December 8. This caused some 12 days of Christmas events to be switched around. Karaoke in the cafeteria with Mr. T went ahead as scheduled on Tuesday, December 7. Christmas Bingo in the library was rescheduled to Thursday, December 9, and the scavenger hunt was moved to Friday, December 10. The scavenger hunt winner was announced at the beginning of this week and was awarded their prize which was a box of Christmas cookies.

Time has flown by, and sadly the 12 days of Christmas will be winding down at the end of this week. Some events from the first week are just wrapping up today, Wednesday, December 15. This includes the classroom door decorating contest, which will be judged by secretaries, Mrs. Scott and Ms. Noble. The winner of this competition will be announced tomorrow and will receive a pizza lunch. For this week, Monday, December 13, was ugly Christmas sweater day and “turn down the heat” day. Tuesday, December 14, was Christmas Icon day where students dressed up as their favourite Christmas icon, such as the Grinch or Mariah Carrey. Today, Wednesday, December 15, is a Christmas Kahoot trivia game in the cafeteria. Tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, is candy gram day where student council members will hand out candy canes to all students and staff at school. And to wrap up the event, Friday, December 17, is pajama day! A Christmas joke for you:

Why does Santa work at the North Pole?

Because the penguins kicked him out of the South Pole!

The second snow day last week caused the first rehearsal for this year’s “mini musical” to be cancelled. If all goes as planned, the live-streamed performance will occur in the new year on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, MSS’s annual Awards Night will not be held in-person. Similar to last year’s set-up, graduates will be sent their bursaries by mail and the program will appear in this newspaper, The Manitoulin Expositor, in a couple weeks. Staff and graduates wish to thank all the businesses, individuals and organizations that have kindly donated bursaries and other awards that will support students along their post-secondary pathway.

Friday, December 17 is the last day of classes before the Christmas break. Students will return to classes Monday, January 3rd. Enjoy your time off, Mustangs!

When students return, the countdown until culminating and exams will be on!

Joke of the week: What do you call a bunch of chess players bragging about their games in a hotel lobby? Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer!

In the spirit of Christmas I give you, a rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas at MSS for 2021”

12th Day: 12 Disposable masks

11th Day: 11 eLearning courses

10th Day: 10 Trivia questions

9th Day: 9 Library books

8th Day: 8 Late slips

7th Day: 7 Student council members

6th Day: 6 Hockey games

5th Day: 5 Cross country champions

4th Day: 4 Long classes

3rd Day: 3 Snow days

2nd Day: 2 Grade cohorts

1st Day: A High school diploma!

Upcoming events include the Christmas break and New Year. I wish everyone a wonderful and safe holiday season!

Until the new year, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”