MSS Kids in the Halls

But on the bright side, students are now back to in-person learning! Beginning Monday, January 17, students participating in in-person learning in the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) returned to the classroom setting and transportation resumed. This return comes with enhanced safety protocols in school. The “COVID-19 Screening Tool for Children in School and Child Care” online survey has been updated to include more symptoms of COVID-19 and new guidance on testing and isolation. Please refer to this online tool in order to screen before attending school. Students at MSS and across the RDSB will confirm that they have completed the screening tool with their teachers in homerooms. The students’ daily attendance will serve as confirmation to this. If you are ill, with any symptoms, stay home. See the RDSB website for more information.

Sudbury Student Services Consortium released a notice that they expect higher levels of driver absenteeism that may affect busing. School bus route cancellations will be posted every morning on their website (www.businfo.ca) by 6:30 am. Parents will not be notified of cancellations by phone or email.

Even with the return to in-person learning, indoor high contact and high intensity extra-curricular activities are not taking place at this time. In-school support through teachers, the guidance office, the main office, and the social worker are still available for students to reach out to.

Just a reminder that there will be no exams, culminating activities, and/or evaluations worth 30 percent of a student’s final grade this semester. Friday, January 28 to Wednesday, February 2 are now instructional days which will maximize learning time for students. Friday, February 4 will remain as a Professional Development (PD) Day.

On Thursday, February 10, MSS is hosting a Grade 8 virtual parent and guardian information at 6:30 pm. Stay tuned for more information.

