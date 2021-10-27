MSS Mustangs cross-country team wins North Shore championship

M’CHIGEENG – The Manitoulin Mustangs cross-country team has won the overall North Shore Secondary School Association (NSSSA) championship.

“Our team won the overall championship even though we only had 12 runners,” stated MSS coach Gerry Holliday, after the competition held last Friday on St. Joseph Island. The Mustangs won the team championship by a total of 10 points, having garnered 74 points, with their nearest competition being Central Algoma Secondary School.

MSS runner MacKenzie Green took second place in the junior girls’ division at the North Shore Secondary Schools Association championship, held recently on St. Joseph Island.

The MSS runners won the overall boys’ championship and the junior girls’ division, while the senior boys’ team placed second overall.

In the novice boys’ division MSS runner Xavi Mara took first place in a time of 16:14, with Andrew Cooper fifth in a time of 23:37.

Mustang Brodie Pennie took first overall in the junior boys’ division with a time of 18:29, with Patrick McCann fourth in a time of 24:18 and Orland Carter-O’Hearn fifth in a time of 25:51.

Mustangs runners took the first four spots in the junior girls’ division. Maren Kasunich was first in a time of 18:55, MacKenzie Green second in a time of 21:40, Annie Balfe third in a time of 23:08, and Morgan Green fourth in a time of 24:43.

In the senior boys’ division, Mustang runner Julian Wemigwans finished in third in a time of 23:14 with fellow MSS runner Alan Wilkin placing fourth in a time of 23:20. Jack Pennie was 12th in a time of 25:44 and Landon Hare placed 16th in a time of 26:48.

All members of the MSS team will now take part in the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association championships also taking place on St. Joseph Island, this Wednesday.