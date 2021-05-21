MSS receives prestigious Rainbow School Board award

SUDBURY – Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) in M’Chigeeng has been presented with a very prestigious award from the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB).

At a school board meeting on Tuesday, RDSB director of education Norm Blaseg announced the 2020-2021 board and employee awards.

“I would like to call on our director of education Norm Blaseg to announce all the 2020-2021 board award recipients,” said Doreen Dewar, chair of the board. “We would rather have done these presentations in person but due to COVID-19 we have to carry this out virtually.”

“The annual board and employee award presentations is a long tradition,” said Mr. Blaseg. “These awards are presented to individuals, groups and schools that make significant contributions to education in schools, community events, athletics, environment and much, much more.”

Mr. Blaseg announced that MSS and Valley View Public School both were being awarded as 2021 Go Green Globe Award winners for their contributions to sustainability.

Board employee awards honour dedicated employees and valued community partners who make Rainbow Schools great places to be, said Mr. Blaseg. “I think we can all agree our employees are, along with students, our most important resource.

Mr. Blaseg announced those employees being awarded for 25 or 35 years of experience as of 2020 and 2021. For 2020, 25-year service award winners included Brad Bond, an educational assistant at Manitoulin Secondary School, Christine Craig, teacher at Little Current Public School (LCPS), Lori Green-Case, an educational assistant at LCPS and Tim Lockeyer, a teacher at LCPS.

Receiving a 2021 25-year service award was Lisa Corbiere-Addison, a teacher at MSS, Kari Gerhard, a teacher at Assiginack Public School (APS), Heather Jefkins a teacher at APS, Karen McGraw, an educational assistant at MSS, Dan Smith, a teacher at Charles C. McLean Public School and Phil Stephens, a custodian at LCPS.

Please see next week’s Recorder for more coverage on this story.