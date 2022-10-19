MSS robotics team receives significant donation from McMaster University

﻿M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Manitoulin Metal First Robotics Team has received a substantial funding donation from McMaster University in Hamilton to take part in the First Robotics district competition next year.

“Manitoulin Metal was overwhelmed with gratitude; maybe they could hear the cheering all the way in Hamilton,” said Yana Bauer a mentor on the MSS Manitoulin Metal team. She explained that McMaster Engineering is hosting the First Robotics district competition next spring. “They are pleased to offer teams with three or more Indigenous students and travelling over 400 kilometres a travel subsidy of up to $10,000.”

Ms. Bauer pointed out McMaster, “reached out to make sure that our First Robotics team at MSS was aware that the university is hosting the district competition next spring.” MSS applied for and received the travel subsidy.

“Also, any of our grade 12 team members who might be planning to apply to McMaster Engineering were invited to apply for scholarships,” said Ms. Bauer. “McMaster awards up to 10 scholarships at $15,000 each year for First Robotics alumni, plus the winners get a paid summer research opportunity after first year.”