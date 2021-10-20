MSS runners perform well at pre-NSSSA competition

M’CHIGEENG – Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs runners posted some excellent results in a pre-North Shore Secondary School Association (NSSSA) cross-country event held at St. Joseph Island on Friday of last week.

“The top midget boy was Xavi Mara, while the junior boy’s division was won by Brody Pennie, and Maren Kasunich took top spot in the junior girl’s division (all from MSS),” MSS coach Gerry Holliday told The Expositor. “Our junior girls team finished first in the team category.”

Maren Kasunich was first in the girl’s division, with fellow MSS runners Mackenzie Green second, Annie Balfe third and Morgan Green sixth.

Mr. Holliday noted as well the Mustangs boy’s seniors team finished second overall.

“We took first place overall in the pre-NSSSA,” said Mr. Holliday. The NSSSA championships will take place on the same cross-country trails at St. Joseph Island this Friday.