My Ol’ Blues ‘Thankful Tree’ a food bank fundraiser

GORE BAY - It is tough at times to find something to be thankful for in 2020, with the current COVID-19 pandemic upending so many people’s lives, but words of hope and inspiration are adorning the ‘Thankful Tree’ at My Ol’ Blues store in Gore Bay.

For each card that is filled out by customers of the business indicating what they are thankful for, the store will make a $1 donation to th...