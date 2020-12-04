Nature Conservancy of Canada hopes to buy Vidal Bay property

VIDAL BAY - The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is hoping that support from donors will enable it to purchase the Vidal Bay Forest property.
“Yes, we are hoping to purchase the property,” confirmed Nicole Senyi of the NCC on Monday. “There is a pretty short timeline to purchase the property; they are hoping to close by the end of February.”
“We are definitely interested,” continued Ms. S...
Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.
If you would like to subscribe please click here.
If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.