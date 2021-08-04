New art exhibit at Sheguiandah museum

SHEGUIANDAH – As the third wave of the pandemic abates and life returns to a semblance of normal, now might be a great time to drop by the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah to take in artist Linda Williamson’s new art exhibition.

The exhibition features 35 works of art by Ms. Williamson, including oils and mixed media paintings, many with iconic Island subject matter.

“I am very excited for visitors to view my art,” said Ms. Williamson. She describes herself as “mainly a self-taught artist” and credits her talent to her parents’ influence. “My mother, Blanche McDermid, was very creative in her youth and my (late) father Duncan McDermid was a true craftsman who built kitchen cabinets and furniture.”

A Northern Ontario Art Association (NOAA) curated artist, a number of the paintings contained in this exhibition are featured in the 2021 edition of that organization’s popular travelling show.

Ms. Williamson’s ‘River Dance,’ a 30” by 40” larger piece that features a closeup of the pebbles on a river bed, was rented out to a movie company through Sudbury Art Gallery’s rental program and featured in Graham Campbell’s made for TV movie ‘Midnight Macurade,’ where it hung in a lawyer’s office.

The mixed media works include a large image of the Cup and Saucer where the artist used small stones, oil and acrylic gel to create a captivating image of one of Manitoulin’s most popular tourist stops. The other mixed media work, ‘Tree of Life,’ utilizes oil and gemstones and was selected for the 2020-2021 NOAA exhibition.

Two of the works are portraitures and both were chosen by the NOAA: ‘Journey of Two Flowers,’ which features Ms. McDermid’s daughter Jenna at a year old, was also chosen for the NOAA exhibition, while the other is of a friend named Sonia that was commissioned by that woman’s husband.

Paintings of the Killarney area and the Benjamin Islands (where Ms. Williamson spent time with her friend Moira Elsley) are included in the exhibition, as well as Grundy Lake Provincial Park and Scotland.

“I love painting rocks,” shared Ms. Williamson. “Ancient rocks can be found in all of those places.” Much of her work has been accomplished plein aire, working outside with natural light and a deft pallet.

Ms. Williamson’s exhibit runs through to August 28 and the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah is open from 9 am to 4:30 pm daily.