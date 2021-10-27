New commercial space to be built in downtown Gore Bay

Crews knock down historic Robinson Supply building for new development

GORE BAY – One of Gore Bay’s oldest commercial buildings was taken down last week but plans will see a new building being created to provide for new commercial space and apartment housing in the town.

Gord Smith, chief executive officer of Manitoulin Transport, which purchased the former Robinson Supply building from Bill Robinson about a year and a half ago told The Expositor last week, “We had planned to knock the current building down and put up a new building. We are looking at a new two-storey building being constructed with commercial business space on the bottom floor and two or three apartments being created upstairs in the building. Gore Bay seems to be in need of available apartment housing and commercial space.”

The former Robinson Supply building was knocked down by a Mike Varey and Son Excavating work crew, based out of Little Current, on Monday of last week. Chris Robinson, who had operated the business, told The Expositor, “I’m not sure exactly when my dad (Bill Robinson) had bought the building. I know when he first bought the building, Lloyd Noble rented space in the building from us. This must have been in the early 1970s.”

Other tenants of the building over the years included Pat Long of Manitoulin Music, Jan Turley had owned a glass shop and George Boyd owned a hardware store.

Mr. Smith pointed out, “I can’t tell you at this point when the new building will be constructed and no, we aren’t looking for a specific type of business to move into the new building. Any type of new business brought into town will be a good thing.”