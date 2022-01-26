New location for mass immunization clinics on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN – To provide more room to accommodate clients and immunizers, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has advised that a new location has been chosen for the mass immunization clinics held on Manitoulin Island.

“We are moving the mass clinics on Manitoulin Island from the Manitoulin Tourism Information Centre in Little Current to the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning,” said Nastassia McNair, of PHSD. The relocation of the mass clinics is being carried out in partnership with Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Mnaamodzawin Health Services and local family health teams.

“The change in locations is mostly due to the increase in booster doses,” Ms. McNair said. “We need a place to accommodate more clients and immunizers. It’s all about having additional space. And we will be able to include a couple more immunizers at our clinics.”

The change in locations took effect on January 20. Dates and times of scheduled appointments are not affected by the location change unless you are called and receive confirmation of a new appointment time. This location change applies to all previously scheduled appointments at the former location. All other vaccination clinic locations on Manitoulin Island, including clinics at the Mindemoya Missionary Church and M’Chigeeng Community Complex, will not be impacted by this location change. If you have any questions about your appointment, please call 705-674-2299 (toll-free 1-800-798-2505) between 8:30 am and 6 pm, Monday to Friday.

To book an appointment online visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine (http://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine) or call 705-674-2299 (toll-free 1-800-708-2505), between 8:30 am and 6 pm, Monday to Friday. For a list of scheduled clinics and detailed information on eligibility for first, second, and third doses, visit phsd.ca.

Whether you have questions about getting your first, second or third dose of vaccine or you have questions about youth vaccination, PHSD clinic immunizers as well as call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.