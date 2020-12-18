New Snowdusters president says club preparing for season

LITTLE CURRENT – The Manitoulin Snowdusters are beginning a very unclear winter season, as the pandemic and weather conditions are cause for concern.

“We had a meeting (last) Wednesday night and yes, we needed someone to take over as president for the year,” said Rick Bond, who put his name forward and was elected by Snowdusters as club president for this year. He noted that Dave Mack has taken on the position of vice-president of the Snowdusters for this year.

“At this point we don’t know when our next meeting will take place, with the pandemic and we have to find a location to hold it,” said Mr. Bond.

Mr. Bond said the club is busy getting ready for the season. “The club members are working real hard on the trails, right now in Mindemoya and Providence Bay and a new one in Gore Bay that used to go past the old gun range property. Once complete, there will be a new trail near the (Manitoulin) Golf course,” he said.

“At this point everything is a work in progress,” stated Mr. Bond. He pointed out the Snowdusters have received a new (to the club) groomer. The groomer arrived Wednesday,” he said, pointing out, “it is new to our club and had been used in Espanola last year. It is in good condition.”

“So, things are coming together,” said Mr. Bond. “It now all depends on the pandemic COVID-19 and the weather conditions. Right now because of the pandemic no one can travel out of District 12 (of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs).” He explained a lot of the district businesses are not open or are providing limited services, or are closed at the present time with the pandemic. “It is hard to know what is going to happen this winter.”

“Once we get all the trails open and know where we stand with COVID-19 and whether we can travel to other places to eat or stay we will have stay close to home,” continued Mr. Bond.