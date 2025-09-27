Top 5 This Week

New UCCM police station on its way

Less than 1 min.read
NEW UCCM POLICE STATION ON ITS WAY—Last Thursday and Friday, several old log buildings on one of the farms owned by Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Highway 540 in the Honora Bay area were demolished by E. Corbiere and Sons Construction, the first step on the way to building a large new police station there that will be the new home base to the UCCM Police Services. The 11-acre site is carved out of a farm that was part of the traditional ‘Rowe Settlement’ and was last farmed by the late Len and Harry Rowe prior to its acquisition by AOK First Nation. The existing UCCM Police headquarters at M’Chigeeng will remain as a detachment in the community. Construction is expected to begin next year. Expositor staff photo

