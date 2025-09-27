Top 5 This Week Manitoulin Health Centre Little Current Auxiliary celebrates 80 years of service Local Expositor Staff - September 27, 2025 New UCCM police station on its way Local Expositor Staff - September 27, 2025 CHRIS ALBERT LAIDLEY Death Notices Expositor Staff - September 26, 2025 Terry Fox Run returns to Little Current’s Low Island for 45th edition Local Michael Erskine - September 26, 2025 DAVID ARTHUR WOOD Death Notices Expositor Staff - September 26, 2025 More articles Manitoulin Health Centre Little Current Auxiliary celebrates 80 years of service Local New UCCM police station on its way Local CHRIS ALBERT LAIDLEY Death Notices DAVID ARTHUR WOOD Death Notices DWAYNE JOSEPH ISAIAH GREGORY ANIMIKWAN Death Notices CLINTON JOHN REED Death Notices New UCCM police station on its way NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff September 27, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NEW UCCM POLICE STATION ON ITS WAY—Last Thursday and Friday, several old log buildings on one of the farms owned by Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Highway 540 in the Honora Bay area were demolished by E. Corbiere and Sons Construction, the first step on the way to building a large new police station there that will be the new home base to the UCCM Police Services. The 11-acre site is carved out of a farm that was part of the traditional ‘Rowe Settlement’ and was last farmed by the late Len and Harry Rowe prior to its acquisition by AOK First Nation. The existing UCCM Police headquarters at M’Chigeeng will remain as a detachment in the community. Construction is expected to begin next year. Expositor staff photo Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newsThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleCHRIS ALBERT LAIDLEYNext articleManitoulin Health Centre Little Current Auxiliary celebrates 80 years of service