News from the Mindemoya Library Book Mice

Claire’s Top 5 Picks

‘Nothing to Lose’: The newest suspense novel featuring beloved character J.P. Beaumont. Years ago, when he was a homicide detective with the Seattle PD, J.P.’s partner Sue Danielson was murdered and her teenage son called Beau for help. As Beau rushed to the scene, he urged Jared to grab his younger brother and flee the house. In the end, Beaumont’s plea and Jared’s quick action saved the two boys from their father’s murderous rage. Now almost 20 years later, Jared reappears in Beau’s life seeking his help once again—his younger brother Chris is missing. Still haunted by the events of that tragic night, Beau doesn’t hesitate to take on the case. A good read.

‘Terminal Freeze’: A breathtaking discovery at the top of the world and a terrifying collision between modern science and Native American legend this novel is a book that keeps you reading far into the night. Two hundred miles north of the Arctic Circle lies Alaska’s Federal Wildlife Zone, one of the most remote and inhospitable places on Earth. But for paleontologist Evan Marshall and a small group of fellow scientists, an expedition to the Zone represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study the effects of global warming. In this riveting new thriller, Lincoln Child weaves together a stunning Arctic landscape, a terrifying mythic creature and a pervasive mood of chaos—and fear.

‘Run Rose Run’: A young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her and destroy her. I was pleasantly surprised that I did enjoy this novel. I like Dolly Parton as a country singer but I just didn’t think this would be much of a story, but it was okay.

‘Autopsy’: One of my favourite authors and once again she didn’t disappoint me. Forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta has returned to Virginia as the chief medical examiner. After just weeks on the job, she’s called to a scene by railroad tracks—a woman’s body has been displayed, murdered, and as Scarpetta begins to follow the trail, it leads unnervingly close to her own historic neighbourhood. At the same time, a catastrophe occurs in a top secret laboratory in outer space, endangering at least two scientists aboard. Scarpetta is summoned to the White House and tasked with finding out exactly what happened. A good read.

‘Love in a Time of War’: First in a series, if the other books are like this one we have a winner. 1913 in a quiet corner of London, the three Fry sisters are coming of age, dreaming of all the possibilities the bright future offers. But when war erupts their innocence is shattered and a new era of uncertainty begins. As the three sisters embark on journeys they never could have imagined, their mother Christine Fry worries about the harsh new realities they face, and what their exposure to the wider world means for the secrets she’s been keeping. A good read.

Lots of new books and CDs and DVDs for everyone. Computers are available and once again people are allowed to browse and enjoy their library.

Our hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm. See you at your library!