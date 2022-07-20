Ninth annual Gore Bay Harbour Days celebration this weekend

﻿GORE BAY—One of the annual major summertime activities on Manitoulin Island is gearing up to be held in the Town of Gore Bay this weekend when the Town of Gore Bay proudly presents the ninth Harbour Days celebration from July 22-24.

“I am certainly looking forward to next weekend,” Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne told The Expositor last Friday. “We will be holding our ninth Harbour Days event. The precursor to Harbour Days was the Gore Bay Summerfest celebrations, held under the big tent, for many years prior to this.”

Gore Bay Harbour Days will be a fun filled weekend for the whole family.

“It is going to be an exciting weekend and everyone is excited to be getting back together again for events since COVID-19,” said Mayor Osborne. “And I know that there will be a lot of people around. Gore Bay is a destination town with the growth that we have seen here and everything that is available here.”

The weekend events will begin on Friday morning with the Meredith Street Vendors Market from 9 am to 1 pm. From late morning 11 am to 6:30 pm, The Splash N Go mobile inflatable splash park will be operating for all members of the family to enjoy.

At noon hour, river tube race/games will take place at the waterfront beach (south of the marina main dock). Inflatable dinghy races with individuals and teams of two (rowers will be blindfolded) will take place. Tubes and dinghies will be provided and there will be a prize for the best-themed costume for the teams of two.

The Gore Bay Child Care Centre will be providing children’s entertainment from 3-4 pm in the afternoon.

In the evening, the Gore Bay Theatre will be presenting Molly Sweeney at the Gore Bay Community Hall. The Western Manitoulin Lions Club will be hosting a beer garden and there will be live music from 7 pm to 1 am. From 7-8:30 pm the Manitoulin Swing Band will perform, followed by Jamie Mohamed from 9 pm to 1:00 am.

A Friday night boat light-it-up contest will take place at the Gore Bay marina. The winner of the contest will receive a gift basket, including an assortment of local goodies. The winner is to be announced Saturday night at 9 pm at the Harbour Days Dance.

There will be plenty of things to watch and take part in on Saturday. The day will start with the Gore Bay Rotary Club pancake breakfast, located at the Ron McQuarrie Memorial Gazebo from 8:30 am-10:30 am. Splash N Go will be on hand again all day, and from 10 am to 2 pm, kids can have their face painted by Chantal.

A book sale will take place at the Gore Bay Harbour Centre from 10 am to 4 pm.

Amaze N Fun will take place from 10 am to 4 pm. Inflatables will include Castle Siege obstacle course, Rainbow Splash, Toyland Bouncy Castle and more.

From 11 am to 2 pm, the Western Manitoulin Lions Club will be serving their famous beef on a bun sandwiches and beverages at the Ron McQuarrie Memorial Gazebo. At the same time, pony rides and a petting zoo will be held at the Red Roof Pavilion parking lot, animals include goats, sheep and llamas.

Game on Express will be on hand from 11 am to 4 pm. This portable, climate-controlled trailer features interactive experiences with Xbox, Wii and Switch.

Magician Stefano Presenza will be performing amazing interactive demonstrations as part of his walk- around magic show from 11:30 to 1:30 pm. He will also perform from 2:30-3:30 pm.

The Western Manitoulin Lions Club will continue to host a beer garden from 11:30 am to 1 am.

During the afternoon, Missy’s Groovy Little Band will be performing as will Chicks with Picks.

The hugely popular cardboard boat regatta will take place at 1 pm at the waterfront beach south of the marina main dock.

Children can climb behind the wheel of a firetruck from 1-3 pm with members of the Gore Bay and Gordon/Barrie Island Fire Department on hand.

The Gore Bay Fish and Game Club is putting on a swimming pool fishing event from 1 to 3 pm at the red roof pavilion.

From 2 pm to 4 pm, the Lions Club will be serving hot dogs and beverages at the Ron McQuarrie Gazebo.

You can line up to dunk your favourite teacher, OPP officer and the list goes on, at the dunk tank which will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

A washer toss tournament will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm while the Rotary club will hold their always popular fish fry from 5-7 pm.

The Gore Bay Theatre will once again be presenting Molly Sweeney on stage at the Gore Bay community hall at 7 pm.

The Lions Club is hosting the Harbour Days dance, from 8 pm to 1 am. The theme is “Margaritaville” with music being provided by DJ Richie Rich.

The weekends’ events will conclude on Sunday with an ecumenical church service under the tent on the waterfront with a potluck lunch to follow. Rain or shine, everyone is welcome.

Mayor Osborne predicted, “this will be probably the largest Harbour Days we have ever had because people were so pent up with the pandemic and want to get out and have some fun.”

For more information about Harbour Days, please see the ad on Page 18.