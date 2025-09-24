No reprieve for Island’s only Brewer’s Retail store

The Beer Store confirms store closing

LITTLE CURRENT—The Beer Store management is unequivocal in its response to Little Current’s and Manitoulin Island’s backlash over the announcement of its October 19 store closure: “The decision to close the Little Current location is final and not one we will be revisiting as a business,” Ozzie Ahmed, vice president of retail for The Beer Store told this newspaper in a September 17 email.

“Where we sell beer and collect empties in Ontario is changing,” Mr. Ahmed added. “Unfortunately, this means making the decision to close some retail locations. This is not an easy decision and not one we take lightly. We recognize this is difficult news for customers, our employees and the communities where we operate.”

Debbie Lovelace, the Little Current woman who spearheaded the ‘Save the Little Current Beer Store’ petition on change.org was disappointed to hear the news. “I guess it is what it is,” she told The Expositor. “It was a good try.” The petition had amassed over 2,000 signature and was presented to The Beer Store’s top brass. Letters of support for maintaining the Brewer’s Retail presence in Little Current were also sent from the Northeast Town council and the Little Current BIA.

Lavish Dhir, owner of Lavish’s Your Independent Grocer in Little Current said he has prepared space in his store to offer customers beer and wine soon. “We’re just waiting for the order to arrive,” he said. There will be eight feet of shelf space for beer and three feet for wine, Mr. Dhir explained.

In Sheguiandah First Nation, the Manitoulin Trading Post on Highway 6 has been approved for the sale of alcohol at its store, said store manager Elvis Mishibinijima. The space is there, and they are ready to start stocking shelves, but they need approval in the form of a band council resolution from chief and council, which he hopes will happen soon.

“It is in the works,” Mr. Mishibinijima added.

As for what might become of the Little Current location, The Beer Store is a leased property. Attempts to reach the owner were not successful by press time Monday.