Northeast Town approves work to repair Tower Road

NORTHEAST TOWN – Council approved a request from Jeff Corbiere, renewable energy worker with Mother Earth Renewable Energy (MERE) General Partner Inc. for permission to perform road maintenance on the unopened road allowance access road known as Tower Road.

The maintenance is required due to deteriorating conditions caused by heavy rainfall and road traffic.

“Much consideration of the road has been contemplated and MERE General Partner Inc. has drafted requirements for road maintenance,” wrote Mr. Corbiere. “MERE has also consulted with contractors to address the needs of the road with a late summer or early fall (of 2021) work commencement.”

Approval was passed with the caveat that appropriate insurance coverage was provided.