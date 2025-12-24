Northeast Town council passes 2026 budget with a slight levy increase

NORTHEAST TOWN—Council for the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands passed its 2026 budget during a December meeting of council. In it was a modest raise to the municipal levy of 2.34 percent.

The Northeast Town is the first of the Island municipalities to pass its 2026 budget.

The municipality was able to cut its levy by half from the original proposed 4.33 percent thanks to a November announcement from the province that the annual Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocation would increase by $290,000. The provincial move to circular economy for recycling—meaning the reclamation of recyclables such as packaging products are now the responsibility of those that make them instead of the municipality—has also meant a $50,000 savings for the Northeast Town.

The municipality budgeted for the 11 percent top-end for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) services before the 2026 billing figures were released, thankfully so as this was the figure given by the OPP earlier this month.

Capital projects

The proposed capital projects for 2026 for the municipal office are as follows: municipal software upgrade, $150,000 (working capital reserve); Official Plan update, $60,000 (net cost to town); cemetery building upgrade, $30,000 (contingent on grant); new office awnings, $60,000 (contingent on grant); a new half-ton truck for the chief building official (the old truck will be sent to the public works department), $75,000 (building official reserve).

Under transportation services, the capital projects are: a Limekiln Road grade raise, $100,000 (gas tax funds); Bay Estates grade raise, $80,000 (gas tax funds); the Cockburn Street extension, $1,900,000 ($950,000 from grants and $950,000 from loan); and Limekiln Road resurfacing, $160,000 (Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund [OCIF]). There were two options noted in the draft budget for the resurfacing of Bay Estates Road, tar and chip or pavement.

There was much discussion from council on the poor quality of tar and chip of late. In fact, Mr. Williamson noted, the company who did the last round of road resurfacing was back this fall to perform warranty work. He shared that within the last decade the oil emulsion mixture has changed to meet environmental standards, but it’s also meant a decrease in the longevity of the work. The difference between tar and chip and pavement for Bay Estates Road is $400,000. Council agreed that staff should try and find funding for the paving project.

Still under transportation services, the public works wishlist is: a new trackless (sidewalk clearing machine), $250,000 (contingent on grant); a roadside brusher, $195,000 (contingent on grant); and a patching hotbox, $65,000 (contingent on grant).

Under recreational and cultural services, the proposed projects are: a 30’ by 40’ community services garage, $140,000 (contingent on grants); rec centre hall light upgrade, $35,000 (contingent on grant); rec centre urinal upgrades $85,000 (contingent on grant); rec centre kitchen upgrades, $35,000 (contingent on grant); Lions Den upgrades; paving of the west parking lot at the rec centre, $200,000 (contingent on grants); Low Island walking track, $30,000 (contingent on grants); disc golf course, $8,000 (contingent on grants); foundation and gazebo at Batman’s Mill, $48,700 (contingent on grants); Newby’s Bay dock and ramp at Rockville, $120,000 ($15,000 from dock reserve and $105,000 from working capital reserve); replacement of the former Little Wally’s building, $110,000 ($60,000 contingent on grants and $50,000 from the waterfront reserve).

Lastly, under protection to persons and property, the municipality is looking to purchase $54,000 of fire turnout gear at a net cost to town.

The OMPF monies will allow municipality the opportunity to contribute $112,000 to its working capital reserve, which stood to take a significant hit in 2026.

The residential tax rates per $1,000 for each of the four wards are as follows: Ward 1, 4.34 percent; Ward 2, 0.24 percent; Wards 3 and 4, 2.51 percent.

