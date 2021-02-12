PETERBOROUGH – The 12th annual Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) Family Ice Fishing Day is going virtual during Family Day weekend due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

“The OFAH is thrilled to continue the tradition of this showcase community event in a virtual format, which will provide a great outdoors experience for children and families to participate in,” said Angelo Lombardo, executive director of OFAH. “There is no better time to get outside and go ice fishing with your family than during the licence-free Family Day weekend.”

There are three easy ways for Ontario residents to participate: 1. Register your family ice fishing plans at ontariofamilyfishing.com to receive a free fishing package (while supplies last); 2. Visit tackleshare.com to learn how to ice fish through the new TackleShare YouTube channel videos; and 3. Send photos of your family ice fishing to TackleShare social media accounts for a chance to win prizes. Due to COVID-19, the OFAH has modified operations. Check ofah.org/covid19 for related updates and information.

Running from February 13 to 15, the OFAH Family Ice Fishing Day is a terrific way for children to learn the sport of ice fishing and, hopefully, start them on the road to making it a lifelong passion. The virtual event starts Saturday, February 13 at 12 am and ends Monday, February 15 at 11:59 pm.

TackleShare is an initiative of OFAH and is proudly supported by Ontario Power Generation. TackleShare loans fishing equipment to the public at more than 140 loaner sites across Ontario—and new in 2021—staff are teaching how to fish via weekly videos posted online. TackleShare is designed to break down the barriers that prevent new and young anglers from getting out on the water and enjoying the excitement of fishing.