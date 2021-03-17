One new Island COVID-19 case

MANITOULIN – Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting one active case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District. The health unit had reported two cases between Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13—the first new cases of COVID-19 on Manitoulin since early this year—but on Monday, PHSD reported a decrease in active cases on Manitoulin by one, stating that the Island had one remaining case of COVID-19.

The new cases came shortly after PHSD reported a potential risk of high exposure for COVID-19 at a M’Chigeeng address, 662 Crosshill Road in M’Chigeeng First Nation, on the following dates: Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7. M’Chigeeng First Nation has stated that the Friday case of COVID-19 is not in that community.

On Thursday, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, PHSD medical officer of health, told news media that Sudbury-Manitoulin is officially in the third wave of the pandemic and last Thursday night, the health unit moved into the grey-lockdown zone as per the province’s pandemic framework.

As of press time Monday, there are currently 243 active cases in the PHSD catchment area, 234 of which are in Greater Sudbury, eight in Sudbury District and one in Manitoulin District.

PHSD is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel and remember to practice physical distancing, to wear your mask and to wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practice COVID-safe behaviours.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Manitoulin Health Centre assessment centre by calling 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311.