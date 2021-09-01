OPP asking for assistance in Sonya Cywink homicide

Whitefish River woman murdered 27 years ago in Elgin County

ELGIN COUNTY – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is renewing a call for members of the public to come forward with any clues they have in the murder of Whitefish River woman 27 years ago.

The family of Sonya Nadine Cywink will continue to offer an additional $10,000 to an existing $50,000 reward from the government of Ontario for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her homicide, the OPP reports.

August 30 marked 27 years since the discovery of Sonya’s body at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona, in Elgin County. The Earthworks is a piece of property containing the archaeological remains of a village, originally inhabited by the Attiwandaron, also known as the Neutral Iroquois. This area is southwest of the City of London.

Ms. Cywink, who was 31 at the time, had last been seen alive at about 2 am on August 25, 1994, in the Dundas and Lyle Street area of London, four days before her remains were found. The OPP reported that her body showed signs of blunt force trauma and she was wearing only a t-shirt and socks. She was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

In a statement on Thursday of last week Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch said, “someone out there knows something about this case, even the smallest detail could help. We urge anyone with information to step forward and help bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family.”

Ms. Cywink was originally from Whitefish River First Nation and at the time of her murder was living in London’s east end. She had moved to London for substance abuse treatment and had been clean for 10 months before relapsing and working in the sex trade, Ms. Cywink’s sister, Maggie, has reported in previous interviews.

Investigators are asking that any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for the death of Ms. Cywink to contact the Director of Criminal Investigation Services of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 329-6111, or their nearest policy authority. Further information about this case is available on the OPP website at www.opp.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.