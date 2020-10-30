OPP, Burpee and Mills partner to keep Amish safe

EVANSVILLE – In an effort to help the Amish members of their community who use horse and buggy for transportation purposes, and to keep them safer especially when travelling at night, Burpee and Mills Township has met with them and the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to come up with a solution.

“We’ve been working with our Amish community residents and the OPP on this concern,” said Ken Noland, reeve of the Township of Burpee and Mills, last week. “The big issue is that currently they have two red tail lights on the back of their buggies. If a driver of a vehicle sees these lights ahead in a vehicle they may think it is a car, and by the time the driver sees that it is a buggy in front of them they are right on top of the buggy. This is a potential safety concern.”

Reeve Noland said in working with the residents and the OPP, a solution has been proposed. “We have ordered flashing amber LED lights that will be mounted on the back of their buggies, above the slow moving vehicle sign. This will make the buggies more visible (to other drivers). We think this should make the buggies very distinguishable.”

The issue had originally been raised at a Burpee and Mills council meeting earlier this year.

“The last thing we want to see is a collision or any injuries,” Reeve Noland told the Recorder. The township is ordering the lights and the local residents will be paying for them. “We are going to start by ordering 10 lights.”