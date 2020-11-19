OPP Constable Marc Hovingh dies during police operation

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin OPP Constable Marc Hovingh, of Corbetts Beach Road near Manitowaning, has died following the police situation near Gore Bay this afternoon, November 19.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of (Ontario Provincial Police) Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer shot in this senseless act of violence,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as shared in tweets from Queen’s Park journalists.

Constable Hovingh was a 28-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). He leaves behind his wife, Lianne, and children Nathan, Laura, Sarah and Elena.

OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique tweeted to announce the passing of Constable Hovingh at 4:21 pm Thursday.

“With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time,” the commissioner tweeted.

Friends of the family recalled that the Hovinghs were a close-knit group and were devoted attendees of Mindemoya Missionary Church.

The Hovinghs were instrumental in supporting several families of Eritrean refugees who came to Canada and first made their homes on Manitoulin Island.

Island communities lowered their flags to half-staff out of respect for the fallen officer, an action echoed at the provincial legislature in downtown Toronto.

This newspaper contacted a member of the Hovingh family who did not wish to offer comment at the present time.

The Expositor will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.