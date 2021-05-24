OPP recover body from Agnew Lake

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) have recovered the body of a Chelmsford, Ontario resident on Agnew Lake.

On May 21, 2021 shortly after 7:00 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP responded to the report of an unoccupied boat circling Agnew Lake. The Manitoulin OPP along with the OPP USRU, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and North Shore Search and Rescue were involved in the search.

Members of the OPP USRU recovered the body of 64 year-old Royal BEAUSOLEIL this afternoon.

The office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario is leading the investigation with the assistance from the Manitoulin OPP. A post mortem exam has been scheduled and foul play is not suspected.