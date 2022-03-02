OPP respond to report of a snowmobile had gone threw the ice

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On February 27, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a snowmobile that had gone through the ice in the North Channel, Lake Huron.

Police arrived on scene and located the driver of the snowmobile. Investigation revealed that the operator was prohibited drive. The individual was subsequently arrested.

A 36-years-old man from Little Current was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to Comply With Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Drive – No Insurance, contrary to section 12(1) of the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 19, 2022