OPP search for missing person on Agnew Lake

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue the search today for a resident of Chlemsford who went missing on Agnew Lake in the Municiality of Baldwin Township.

On May 21, 2021 shortly after 7:00 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) responded to a report of an unoccupied boat circling on Agnew Lake. Manitoulin OPP, OPP Emergency Emergency Reponse Team (ERT) and North Shore Search and Rescue conducted a search of the area and the individual could not be located.

Members of the Manitoulin OPP and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) will continue the search today.