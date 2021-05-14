OPP seek public assistance in locating missing female

(GORE BAY, ON) – On May 14, 2021, members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing female from the Gore Bay area.

OPP investigation has revealed that Rebecca Campbell, a 49 year-old female was last seen in the area of Nelson Road, Gore Bay. She is described as white, approximately 5′ 7″ tall, medium build, 135 pounds, long blonde/brown straight hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, blue apron, and a light blue rain coat.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public’s help to locate her. Anyone with information or may know the whereabouts of Rebecca Campbell is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.