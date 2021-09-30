Outage notification for Hydro One customers on Manitoulin Island and surrounding area

OUTAGE NOTIFICATION FOR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS IN LOCATION(S) DETAILED BELOW

Hydro One Zone: 6 Northeast Hydro One Operation Center(s): MANITOULIN Hydro One Township(s) Affected: SOUTH BIDWELL, WEST BAY 22FN, SANDFIELD, MONGOWIN, WIKWEMIKONG 26FN, GORDON, BIDWELL NORTH, HOWLAND, BURPEE AND MILLS, CARNARVON, BARRIE ISLAND, ALLAN WEST, LITTLE CURRENT, CENTRAL MANITOULIN, TEHKUMMAH, ASSIGINACK, CURTIN, ALLAN EAST, WHITEFISH R 4FN, SHEGUIANDAH SOUTH, BILLINGS, GORE BAY, ROBINSON, KILLARNEY, COCKBURN ISLAND, SHESHEGWANING 20FN, M’CHICHEENG FN, SHEGUIANDAH NORTH, DAWSON, COCKBURN IS 19AFN, SUCKER CREEK 23FN, SHEGUIANDAH 24FN, BAY OF ISLANDS Reason for Outage: Pending Classification

Interruption Date(s) and Time(s):

Sat Oct 23 2021 from 08:00 until 17:00 (9 hrs), 10842 Customers

ORMS ID: (6038196)

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment. Never assume they are safe to approach.

