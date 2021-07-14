Perivale Gallery featuring new works of Northern Ontario artist Frank Danielson opens July 17

PERIVALE – FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of Frank Danielson, will open on July 17 at Perivale Gallery.

“Northern Ontario painter Frank Danielson has been working as a full-time artist since the 1990s,” explains Perivale curator Shannon McMullan. “Presently based in Sudbury, where he spent his early years surrounded by the vastness of the iconic Canadian landscape, he primarily focusses on the natural beauty of Northern Ontario. Time spent living and working in Toronto, Kingston and Montreal has also influenced his subject matter.”

Mr. Danielson has been represented by Perivale Gallery for over 25 years.

Working primarily in oils, Mr. Danielson’s work explores the unconscious resonation of everyday objects and experiences through the interaction of abstraction and realism. Mr. Danielson completed his bachelor of fine arts at York University and has held solo exhibitions of his work in Japan, France and Canada.

The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition will be uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website by 7 am the morning of the opening, July 17. Inquiries and sales will be welcomed as of 7 am by calling 705-210-0290. Doors to the gallery open at 10 am.

Mr. Danielson’s available works can be seen at Perivale Gallery until September 26. Following the gallery’s seasonal closing, they will be available through the gallery’s website, perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson.

Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 am to 5 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and open by appointment Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290.