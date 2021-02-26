Planning Board green-lights major Assiginack subdivision application

GORE BAY – The Manitoulin Planning Board (MPB) has approved an application for a major subdivision in the Township of Sheguiandah.

“This is a pretty nice-sized development for the Island, and hopefully things go well,” said Richard Stephens, chair of the MPB at a meeting held this past Tuesday.

The motion was passed for draft approval—with conditions for the 49-lot planned subdivision—by the board. The motion was put forward by board member Lee Hayden and seconded by fellow board member Ian Anderson.

The proposed subdivision is to be entirely located within the Municipality of Assiginack Township, between Sunsite Estates and Bay Estates. See next week’s Recorder for full coverage.