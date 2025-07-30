Police seize handgun, taser and suspected drugs at traffic stop in Sheguiandah

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Three people are facing charges after police located weapons and suspected drugs during a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle veering onto the shoulder and struggling to maintain a consistent speed on Highway 6 in Sheguiandah. A traffic stop was conducted, and further investigation resulted in the three vehicle occupants being arrested.
Additionally, police seized a handgun, a taser, a knife, an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $5,600, an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,800, an amount of suspected psilocybin, and approximately $7,200 in Canadian currency.
The driver, Tyson FOX, 29-years-old from Ojibways of Sucker Creek First Nation, was charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts
- Possession of prohibited device for dangerous purpose
- Possession of prohibited ammunition for dangerous purpose
- Carrying concealed weapon – two counts
- Carry concealed prohibited device
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
The passenger, Robert MANITOWABI, 41-years-old from Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Township, was charged with:
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Failure to comply with release order – three counts
- Allegation of breach conditional sentence
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts
- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose – two counts
- Carrying concealed weapon – two counts
- Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
The second passenger, Chassity CORBIERRE, 43-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts
- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose – two counts
- Carrying concealed weapon – two counts
- Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
The three accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 1, 2025.
You can help support and contribute to the safety of your community. If you have knowledge of criminal activity, take action confidentially by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a secure tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Your identity will remain anonymous, and your information could play a crucial role in keeping drugs, weapons and crime out of your community. You may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.