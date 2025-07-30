Police seize handgun, taser and suspected drugs at traffic stop in Sheguiandah

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Three people are facing charges after police located weapons and suspected drugs during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle veering onto the shoulder and struggling to maintain a consistent speed on Highway 6 in Sheguiandah. A traffic stop was conducted, and further investigation resulted in the three vehicle occupants being arrested.

Additionally, police seized a handgun, a taser, a knife, an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $5,600, an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,800, an amount of suspected psilocybin, and approximately $7,200 in Canadian currency.

The driver, Tyson FOX, 29-years-old from Ojibways of Sucker Creek First Nation, was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Possession of prohibited device for dangerous purpose

Possession of prohibited ammunition for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon – two counts

Carry concealed prohibited device

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

The passenger, Robert MANITOWABI, 41-years-old from Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Township, was charged with:

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Failure to comply with release order – three counts

Allegation of breach conditional sentence

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose – two counts

Carrying concealed weapon – two counts

Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

The second passenger, Chassity CORBIERRE, 43-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose – two counts

Carrying concealed weapon – two counts

Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

The three accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 1, 2025.

You can help support and contribute to the safety of your community. If you have knowledge of criminal activity, take action confidentially by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a secure tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Your identity will remain anonymous, and your information could play a crucial role in keeping drugs, weapons and crime out of your community. You may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.