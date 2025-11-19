Popular Manitowaning man perishes in tragic highway traffic crash

MANITOWANING—Friends and co-workers all said Kyle Bond was a special person, someone everyone seemed to like and love.

Mr. Bond died in a motor vehicle accident last Thursday evening on Highway 540 near the Lakeshore Road.

“Kyle was an absolute sweetheart, a lovely, lovely guy,” stated Brenda Reid, mayor of Assiginack township (where Mr. Bond grew up). “He worked in the public works department for five-and-a-half years.”

“Walter (Ms. Reid’s husband) worked with him on the public works department for about four years and said he made the work day shorter when he worked with him,” said Mayor Reid. “The whole township is devastated by his death. It is very hard to process. Anyone who knew him is heartbroken. On behalf of the township we extend our deepest condolences to his whole family.”

Highway 540 was closed for several hours following the fatal accident last Thursday evening.

“I think the whole community knew him,” said a family friend of Mr. Bond and his wife Chanelle. “He was a good young man.”

“Kyle was a really good guy,” said Trevor Wright of Kagawong. “He was quiet, but if you got him talking about hunting or fishing he was good for the day. He and Chanelle, his wife, got engaged on a moose hunting trip.”

The couple “had just got married within the past couple of years and just built a home on the Island,” said Mr. Wright. “Kyle was the type of guy would help anyone out with anything they need. He was just one of those all-around good guys.”

Alton Hobbs, Assiginack CAO/Deputy Clerk, told The Expositor Mr. Bond had just left working for Assiginack Township this past spring. “He worked here for about three-and-a-half years. He was a great person. From my age, he was a good kid. And he was a good working person willing to stay late to get the job done. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Kyle Bond, who was 33 years old, was the driver of a fuel truck involved in a serious three-vehicle accident near the bottom of Jerusalem Hill on Highway 540, Billings Township, last Thursday evening. He was pronounced dead by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after the accident that occurred at approximately 5:30 pm on November 13.

The North East Region of the OPP shared news of the highway closure on Highway 540 at Billings Concession Road 8, just outside of M’Chigeeng First Nation, due to the serious nature of the collision. The road was closed until about 5:30 am on Friday, November 14. The Manitoulin OPP and UCCM Anishinabek Police Service as well as members of the Billings Township volunteer fire department responded to the accident.

Police reported that none of the other drivers or passengers involved at the scene sustained serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

Manitoulin OPP Provincial Constable Berkley Parisien, Community Safety/Media Officer told The Expositor on Saturday, “we are still receiving information from the OPP (accident) reconstructionist. The UCCM and OPP Police detachments were on the scene, as was paramedics, and the Billings Township and M’Chigeeng First Nation volunteer fire departments.” She noted no charges had been laid as a result of the accident, as of Saturday.

“After hearing about the unfortunate accident on Thursday, knowing it was going to be a very long night for all, I thought it would be nice to acknowledge that Alin and BettyAnn, owners of Bridal Veil Variety (in Kagawong) went above and beyond community support as they, at their own expense, supplied food to all the first responders at the scene of the accident. This act of support and kindness is what Manitoulin Island is known for,” wrote a reader of The Expositor, Jeanette MacDuff.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been initiated by Ashleigh Moffat of Mindemoya for Chanelle (Hass) Bond. “My name is Ashleigh and I am a good friend and colleague of Chanelle. We, her work family at Mindemoya Dental Centre, are setting up this GoFundMe on behalf of our dear friend, who is facing the unimaginable pain of losing her husband so suddenly. This fundraiser is a way for those who care about here to offer support, compassion and stability during an incredibly difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference as she begins to find her footing again.”

As of Sunday morning, $8,424 had been raised through 69 donations toward the goal of raising $14,000. Persons who would like to make a donation can do so by going online to gofundme.com and searching ‘Chanelle Bond.’

Family and friends will gather at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Manitowaning, with visitation to take place on Thursday, November 20 from 2 to 4 pm and then from 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday, November 21 at 11 am with Reverend Catherine Hazlitt officiating. Cremation to follow.