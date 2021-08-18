Pride Manitoulin encourages citizens to decorate in support

MANITOULIN – Many events across the nation have been impacted by the pandemic and Pride Manitoulin has not been immune. This year’s Pride Parade has been cancelled, although plans to reinstate that event for next year are in the works—“COVID willing.”

Among the events that are going ahead this year are digital Pride flag raisings at the Northeast Town and Central Manitoulin and the painting of a rainbow across one of Little Current’s crosswalks (with paint left over from last year).

In order to put a foundation down for a resumption of events next year, the Manitoulin Pride Committee will be selling merchandise (T-shirts and sweaters) at supportive retailers across the Island.

“We ask that everyone decorate your businesses and home to celebrate Pride on Manitoulin 2021,” reads a post on the Pride Manitoulin Facebook page.

“We also intend to host an art competition, with details to be announced this week or next,” said committee member Rev. Whitney Bruno. That contest will run through the year with the winning entry being unveiled, hung and displayed at some location next year. Posters are currently being created for the competition and should be up soon.