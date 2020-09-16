Rainbow Board and ETFO occasional teachers reach tentative agreement

SUDBURY – Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) and the federation representing approximately 225 occasional elementary teachers in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island have reached a tentative agreement at the local level.

Details of the agreement will be released once ratified by members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) (Rainbow Local) and approved by RDSB trustees.

The new deal, if ratified and approved, will be in effect from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2022, aligning with the provincial settlement at the central bargaining table.

“We are pleased to reach this tentative agreement with the ETFO Rainbow Teacher Local Bargaining Unit,” said RDSB Chair Doreen Dewar. “Occasional elementary teachers contribute to student achievement and well-being across our family of schools. They perform a valued role in the delivery of education throughout the school year.”