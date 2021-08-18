Rainbow Board families opt for in school educating

Whopping 95 percent answer ‘yes’ on questionnaire

SUDBURY – A large majority of parents/guardians of children who attend elementary and secondary schools within the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) are in of in-person learning.

“The survey deadline closed at noon today, and we have received just a little over 10,000 responses,” said Norm Blaseg, director of education for RDSB, on Monday. “It is looking like about 4.6 percent of respondents, about 470 students, will be attending school remotely.” That figure, “is quite small compared to last year when we had 20 percent of respondents in favour of students attending school remotely.”

Mr. Blaseg explained the number of respondents to the survey, “means about 3,000 haven’t responded. Typically, if someone hasn’t responded then they would be defaulted to attending school in person.”

Parents/guardians had been requested to fill in a 2021-2022 back to school survey for parents/guardians with the deadline having been this past Monday.

The survey read, “Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) looks forward to welcoming students back to school for the 2021-2022 school year with expanded opportunities for students, such as clubs, sports and bands. We invite you to read the Rainbow Schools Reopening Guide for information on health and safety protocols being implemented in accordance with the province of Ontario’s operational guidance for schools.”

All families from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 in Rainbow Schools were requested to complete one survey per child.

The fact that the large majority of respondents surveyed were in favour of in-person attendance for their child “is really good for us as a board, because it is fairly manageable,” said Mr. Blaseg. “The reality is that remote learning is very hard on the students, and very taxing on teachers having to go back and forth from in person to remote instruction.”

The only time parents/guardians will have the opportunity to change their mind, and transition their child between remote and in-person learning, will take place in February, said Mr. Blaseg.

Rainbow schools will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7.

For students who are unable to attend in person, remote learning will be offered.