Rainbow District Board one of three in Canada to achieve 100%EcoSchools certification

SUDBURY—Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) is leading the way in environmental learning and climate action. EcoSchools Canada has officially confirmed that all Rainbow schools have been certified once again this year. RDSB is one of only three school boards in Canada to have achieved 100 percent certification in the 2024-2025 school year.

“On behalf of EcoSchools Canada, I extend warm congratulations to the students, staff and community of (RDSB) on achieving 100 percent EcoSchools Certification,” said Sierra Frank, co-executive director of EcoSchools Canada. “This exceptional milestone reflects your continued commitment to sustainability and highlights your leadership in environmental education, both within Canada and across the global EcoSchools network.”

David Farrow, chair of the RDSB said at a board meeting last week, “I would like to mention here tonight that (RDSB) has attained 100 percent certification through EcoSchools Canada. This is a wonderful achievement.”

“This is an exceptional milestone,” stated Mr. Farrow. He pointed out Rainbow schools earned 25 platinum, nine gold, three silver and three bronze certifications. The number of schools that qualified for the highest level of certification doubled last year and the board added another school to the platinum designation in the current school year.

“Congratulations to the students, teachers, staff and parents,” said Mr. Farrow. He added, “Our director of education is very proud of this. He works on being eco-conscious every day.”

A total of 35 schools were awarded a Project 2025 badge, 39 schools were awarded a Litter Less Campaign badge, 31 schools were awarded a five years certified badge, and five schools were awarded a 10 years certified badge. Schools that earn a project 2025 badge are celebrated for taking meaningful climate action, such as packing waste-free lunches, switching off unnecessary lights and planting trees to green their communities.

“Students and staff continue to work with purpose and with passion to address climate change,” said Mr. Farrow. “We have instilled in students and the school communities that we serve eco-friendly practices that will last a lifetime.”

“With our ongoing focus on sustainability, our schools have reduced their carbon foodprint,” said Director of Education Bruce Bourget who praised the boards Environmental Education Committee for its leadership and all schools for their stewardship. “Our schools continue to demonstrate that the smallest of changes can have profound impacts.”

“Students are adopting the values and behaviours required to achieve sustainability, transferring what they are learning in the classroom into their homes and into their communities,” said Mr. Bourget. “This generation is leading the way, paving the path forward for those who will follow in their footsteps.”

According to EcoSchools Canada, any level of certification is an achievement to be proud of. It indicates that a school is taking action on climate change while empowering students to make climate-conscious decisions in their daily lives, and to share these learnings with their families and communities.

The significance of the certifications is best reflected in the overall impact these environmental efforts have on the planet by supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals-766 students participated in the Great Gulp; 467 classrooms actively conserved energy; 2,299 students used active and sustainable transport, there were 526 GOOS bins ( Good on one side) regularly in use in schools, and 132.3 tons of CO2 was sequestered from school greening activities.

Rainbow Schools promoted responsible consumption and production, climate action, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, and sustainable cities and communities.

The top 10 environmental actions that occurred in Rainbow Schools included good on one side paper recycling, Earth Day, switch off lights and devices, community clean-up, waste-free lunch, Take Me Outside Day, The Great Gulp, National Sweater Day, divert textile waste and create your own action.

Environmental education and Sustainability is a priority embedded in Rainbow District School Board’s Strategic Directions for 2022-2027. The EcoSchools commitment is the cornerstone of the Board’s Climate Change Action Plan.