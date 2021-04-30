Rainbow School Board Director of Education Norm Blaseg announces retirement

SUDBURY – The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB)’s director of education has indicated his intention to retire on August 31, 2021, following 35 years of distinguished service in public education. Norm Blaseg announced his retirement during the regular board meeting on April 20.

“It has been a privilege to lead the largest school board in Northern Ontario,” said Director Blaseg. “I have the pleasure of working with committed trustees, dedicated staff, supportive parents, amazing students and valued partners. I am proud of what we have accomplished together in our shared vision of reaching minds and touching hearts in Rainbow schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island.” “Norm Blaseg served as director of education during a time of significant change,” said board chair Doreen Dewar. “Over the past decade, with Norm Blaseg’s leadership, we have revitalized existing schools, built new schools, enhanced programs and services, and expanded community partnerships, always with a focus on student achievement and well-being. Indigenous education, special education, mental health, equity and inclusion, parental involvement, student engagement, professional learning and curriculum development have flourished.”

“In the past year, this work has continued amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic where the health and safety of our students, staff and families has been the first and foremost priority,” said Chair Dewar. “We wish Norm the very best in his retirement and thank him for his contribution to Rainbow Schools. He leaves a solid foundation and rich legacy.”

Mr. Blaseg joined RDSB in 1990 after teaching for four years in Attawapiskat and southern Ontario. He quickly assumed positions of added responsibility, including assistant principal, vice-principal and principal. He was appointed superintendent of schools in 2004 and director of education in July 2010.

As a superintendent, Mr. Blaseg was primarily responsible for special education programs and services. He served as superintendent at most of the RDSB schools and his portfolio touched on all areas including First Nations, Métis and Inuit education, employee relations, and strategic planning. He also led reviews with a focus on improving literacy and numeracy.

Director Blaseg was born and raised in Sudbury. He has a bachelor of arts degree (honours) from Laurentian University as well as a master of education and bachelor of education from Nipissing University.