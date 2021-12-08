Rainbow schools move forward with climate action through EcoSchools

SUDBURY – Rainbow schools remain focused on environmental education and climate action, not only during Waste Reduction Week but throughout the school year. In 2020-2021, 10 schools certified (including two on Manitoulin Island) with two platinum, four gold, two silver and two bronze, while seven (including one on Manitoulin) were given participant status at the green level.

From community clean-ups and waste audits to planting pollinator gardens and recycling electronic waste, staff and students found many ways to come together for the health and well-being of the planet, all while staying safely apart because of the pandemic.

The following schools certified with EcoSchools in 2020-2021, including Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya), Manitoulin Secondary School (M’Chigeeng), A.B. Ellis Public School, Adamsdale Public School, Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Lockerby Composite School, Queen Elizabeth II Public School, Sudbury Secondary School, Valley View Public School and Walden Public School.

The following schools certified as participants at the green level, including Assiginack Public School (Manitowaning), Barrydowne College, Copper Cliff Public School, Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School, Markstay Public School, R.H. Murray Public School and R.L. Beattie Public School.

“We are very proud of students for rising to the challenge during a school year like no other,” said director of education Bruce Bourget. “With support from the board’s environmental committee, staff found creative ways to instill in students the proficiencies, perspectives and practices to be environmentally responsible citizens.”

“I am inspired by the ongoing strategies staff and students are implementing to reduce their carbon footprint,” said director Bourget. “Even the smallest of changes can have a big impact as we nurture a culture of sustainability in our schools and school communities.”

EcoSchools certification recognizes achievement in six key areas: ecological literacy, energy conservation, environmental stewardship, school ground greening, teamwork and leadership and waste minimization.