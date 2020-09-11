Raven’s Roost Medleys receives rave online reviews from first customers

Shannon Lee posted online after visiting the store, which opened in Gore Bay this past Saturday, “Hey everyone! Found the most amazing place in Gore Bay this morning! A beautiful brand new store with so many wonderful things to offer. We had the best experience speaking with the owners as they offered world...

GORE BAY - Raven’s Roost Medleys has opened in Gore Bay to rave reviews from customers.

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.